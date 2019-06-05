Condemn corruption, pray against suicide, Akeredolu tells clerics

By By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Organised Labour, yesterday, dismissed insinuation that the Federal Government was not sincere enough to implement the newly approved minimum wage saying it is not a scam.

President-General of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, who said this, in Akure, during the 5th Triennial Delegates’ Conference in Ondo State, noted that “labour unions and their leaders were not sleeping.”

The conference, however, saw Comrade Helen Odofin emerge as the new State Chairman.

Other new officers include, Clement Fatuase (Vice Chairman); Soladoye Ekundayo (Ex-officio); Dayo Adebiyi (State Secretary); Tope Akinsola (Asst Sec); Taimiyu Olufemi (Treasurer); Ikechukwu Nneke (Fin Sec); Femi Owolabi (PRO); Olusegun Akinbolasere (Internal Auditor); Makinde Ayesoro (Chairman, TUC Women’s wing) and Mrs. Kazeem (Secretary, women’s wing.)

Swearing-in the new officers, Kaigama who spoke through the Secretary-General of TUC, Mr. Musa Lawal said that a presidential technical committee to work out new salary templates had been set up and is expected to submit its report next week.

He said: “We are following developments at the committee to ensure workers were not shortchanged with new minimum wage table.

“We are not sleeping, the battle for the minimum wage is very straight and we are not sleeping on it.

“What we are currently doing is to create a template and that is why we are trying to appeal to those that are receiving more than N30, 000, it is not something you do by magic, it’s technical and that is why we (government and labour) set-up (Presidential) technical committee to look into the matter.

“We don’t believe government can scam the workers because I believe in the welfare of everybody and I don’t have doubt in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration either to scam or not.

“The welfare of workers must be taken care of. Nigerian workers have suffered a lot; they need to be encouraged. Government needs to do something on it quickly.”