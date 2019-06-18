Communities protest exclusion of Anambra from oil-producing states

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Aggrieved oil-producing communities in Anambra State, on the platform of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful demonstration against what they termed “continued exclusion of Anambra from the oil-producing states in Nigeria, despite its declaration as an oil-producing state by former President Goodluck Jonathan on August 30, 2012.”

They said it was ridiculous that in spite of the commercial quantity of oil and gas being explored in the state and sold outside the state, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, are yet to put Anambra in the gazette of oil-producing states to enable it benefit from the 13 percent oil derivation formula.

The demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions as “We are Anambra, we are oil-producing state’; ‘DPR declare us so,” “Anambra is qualified and deserved to be included among oil-producing states;” “Stop oil bunkering in Anambra State;” “Give us our 13 percent derivation;” “Elf Oil, what is happening at OPL 817 upgrade?” “Sterling Global is stealing Anambra silly” and “DPR confirms the activities of oil prospecting companies in Anambra,” among others.

They commenced their protest march from NNPC Mega Station, Awka and ended at the Government House, Awka, led by state chairman of HOSCON, Anthony Chiokwe.