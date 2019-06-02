Comedian ‘Shortcut’ flaunts dollar wraps after Ned Nwoko sponsored show

By Chris Onuoha

Nigerian popular Comedian, “Shortcut” has displayed bundles of dollar notes, few days after he performed at an event which was sponsored and supported by Billionaire Politician and Businessman, Hon. Ned Nwoko. He showed off the dollar notes in excitement on private jet conveying him and Ned Nwoko.

Popularly known for his fancy approach to comedy, especially with his ribs cracking interactive humour, Comedian Shortcut is the host of one of the most rated comedy events in Nigeria and hosted in Abuja, titled “Leave Comedy for Shortcut”.

Recently the comedian made headline stories when he engaged Governor Nasir El Rufai in a rap battle during a high profile event. Shortcut has remained the fastest growing Comedian in the industry.

He has made appearance and performance in several events across Nigeria and in Africa. He has also bagged several endorsement’s deals as well as ambassadorial representation for leading brands in Nigeria and Africa.