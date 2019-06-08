Comedian I Go Dye gifts son mansion for 9th birthday

Ace stand-up comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye is fast gaining the reputation of doing unusual things. On Friday, the Warri-born humour merchant woke the world up to the news of his son, Roy Agoda, celebrating his 9th birthday. Nothing unusual about that, is it? But when you send the little guy birthday message with a sprawling mansion as a birthday gift, now, that’s unusual.

Roy’s mates would have been kicked off their rockers with some toys or a bike or anything the kids of nine years love but a house, a sprawling edifice is the kind of unusual thing I Go Dye would. do. Two years ago, he presented his mother with a mansion as well demonstrating how much he cherishes the woman.

With the gift of the house, I Go Dye had written, “ I celebrate your 9 years birthday my son, expressing the essence of shelter, reminiscent of how some of us grew up, with some things we never had. This Golden Seal Castle birthday gift is just a step for you to achieve greater things in the future and praying that God should grant this privilege to many others. May this little gift bring forth hope to many children, who may not be privileged to have good shelter, nurturing in them that everything is possible.

I can’t define the future but I will try to bring more than a million smiles to your life, by bringing your dreams closer at all times by the grace of God. #happybirthday my prince Roy Agoda.”

In a past interview with Potpourri, I Go Dye had painted a sordid picture of his childhood and how he battled poverty. He lived with his grandma who had little to nourish him. So, one could understand his gesture and how he wishes his son never to travel down the road he had.

I Go Dye had done many unusual things in his life. He had taken on political leaders, taking positions with the oppressed against them and asking questions on the sorry state of the nations. For his sweat, many awards have come his way.

