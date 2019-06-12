Comedian I Go Dye congratulates Omo-Agege, charges on reopening of seaports

By EKAETTE BASSEY

Prominent Comedian and ever-resilient social commentator, Francis Agoda, better known as I Go Dye has reached out to the new Deputy Senate President for the 9th National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who emerged victorious yesterday in the chamber over incumbent three-time Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ikweremadu to congratulate him but in his usual manner, not without a message in the interest of the common man and the greater good of the nation.

According to the Warri-born humour merchant, There cannot be a better moment to work out a framework that will bring sustainable development through the seaports re-opening to curb youths restiveness and unemployment across Nigeria.

To the new Deputy Senate President, his message reads as follows: “ It’s another step further into our democratic process with the inauguration of 9th Assembly. The emergence of the major house leaders have set the ball rolling. Obviously, one interesting outcome is the election of one of Deltan State’s representative in the person of Hon Bar. Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President. I feel this will grant the Honourable Deputy Senate President an opportunity to reflect on my prior acknowledgment of the proceedings, when I wrote to you for God to grant you the honour of becoming the next Senate President, so that you could work in the path of nobility and accord a friendly disposition to the governor of Delta State. The level of development which is desired in Delta State honestly requires the collective responsibility and support of everyone. We cannot achieve the goal of development without the cooperation of oneness and above partisan affiliations.

“Today you have been elected as the Deputy Senate President, I want you to understand that the unforeseen revelations of yesterday have manifested timely. This opportunity granted you as I stated before to use this opportunity to advance the reopening of the seaports across Nigeria, which has been neglected and have suffered several setbacks in the past. We cannot have a minister of transport and a Deputy Senate President and our seaports are not working. There cannot be a better moment to work out a framework that will bring sustainable development through the seaports to curb youths restiveness and unemployment across Nigeria.”

I Go Dye has for long remained at the forefront of the campaign against corruption and youth empowerment which has earned him international and local recognition. He is a UN Global Goals Ambassador, World Habitat Ambassador working to actualize the United Nations goals. In 2017 he won the Africa Child prize making him an African Child Ambassador. He is also a UKaid/Yaf goodwill Ambassador on Making A Difference Against Corruption Today (MADACT).