Cold war in Imo over FG ministerial slot

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A cold war is brewing among members of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, over who should be favoured with Federal Government’s ministerial slot in the state.

It was learned yesterday in Owerri that they have engaged in a blame game to weaken each other’s chances.

Some have mentioned potential ministers from the state to include Imo State APC governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma; former deputy governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, among others.

But some party stakeholders told Vanguard that the party deserves a strong character that can stand the Imo politics in terms of making APC a viable opposition.

An APC stakeholder, who spoke to Vanguard but pleaded not to be mentioned, said: “The 2019 outing has come and gone. We lost not because we could not win but we had a divided house. It is a very good lesson to all of us.

“It is obvious that no one person can do it alone. We were not united because of selfishness. The most painful of it is that Imo State before now was an APC state and we have lost it to the PDP.

“You can see now that we have entered into what I may call the second battle. This time around, it is who should President Muhammadu Buhari give the ministerial slot in Imo State.

“What I think we should be thinking of is who should be the minister and and at the same time, have the courage to face the current government of Ihedioha?

“I must tell you it is between Uzodinma and Madumere, but in choosing who becomes the minster, there is need to put into consideration, the ability to sustain the party.

“But there is nothing wrong in having both of them in the Presidency. It will go a long way in strengthening APC in the state.”

It should be recalled that Vanguard had reported that the Marcellenius Nlemigbo-led APC in the state has raised concerns over squabbles generated in the state by the struggle for ministerial slot.

Ihedioha rejects RUGA settlements

Meanwhile, Governor Emeka Ihedioha has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to set up Ruga Farm settlements for herdsmen in the state.

Speaking through Steve Osuji, his Special Adviser Media, Ihedioha wondered the rationale behind the initiative of the proposed Ruga settlements for herdsmen in Imo State when none has been established in any of the Northern states in the entire federation.

Ihedioha said that in rejecting it in Imo, no governor in South-East would accept such a proposal, adding that the south-eastern states would not rush to accept the proposal when none of the northern states had implemented it.

He said: “Certainly not. It is not about Imo State; no state in the South-East would accept it. We won’t rush to accept it when no state in the North has implemented it.”