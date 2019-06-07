CMS Grammar school rolls out events for 160th founder’s day celebration

…Sets to commission over N18.2 million projects, June 7

By Elizabeth Uwandu

As part of activities to mark the 160th founder’s day anniversary of Nigerian oldest secondary school, CMS Grammar School, Lagos, over N18.2 million worth projects are set to be commissioned come June 7.

According to the president old grammarians’ society, OGS, Barrister Adedapo Fashanu at a press conference on Thursday, said that there was no greater time to celebrate the school that has continued to produce old boys that have ranked amongst the best in the world and have been pioneers in different fields of human endearvour in Nigeria.

OGS president said, “The theme of this year’s celebration is, “The first and the greatest.” And series of events such as community hymn singing at the Cathedral Church of Christ; an art exhibition tagged, “ Portraits of grammarians in global development,” speech and prize giving day; novelty football match; career talks for students; thanksgiving service and luncheon have been lined up in commemoration of the event.

“There will also be celebrations in the various chapters of the old grammarians’ society in Ibadan, Abuja, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States of America. “he said.

Barr. Fashanu who reeled out notable figures the school has produced among which included, Nigerian interim president, Chief Ernest Shoneke; and the roles the old boys have continued to play since the inception of the school founded by Revd. Thomas Babington Macaulay, the father of Herbert Macaulay in 1859, explained “I am delighted to inform you that the following old grammarians’ society projects and items will be dedicated and commissioned on the 7th of June, 2019.

“Spectators’ stand for the basketball court provided by the 76/78 class set at about N3million; new south gatehouse and gate cost N3.4 million constructed by the UK chapter, OGS; three 6HP lawn mowers donated by OGS at cost of N451,000; landscaped portion of land between Ven. B.A. Adelaja hall and the butterfly building by the set of 68/70 for N2.5 million; landscaped portion of land between the old dormitory and the butterfly building by 79/81 set at N4.2 million; three sets of computer systems with three projectors and three UPS worth N1.1 million donated by Emmanuel Kabiawu , set of 1991, and two 10HP air conditioners for the Venerable Adelaja hall by OGS worth N4 million, etc. “

On his part, Revd. Sunday Sofekun, the current principal of CMS noted that the Missionaries gave the motto of the school as “nisi dominus frustra” extracted from Psalm 127, meaning “Without God, we labour in vain”, based on Macaulay’s vision enshrined in CSM mission was to raise a bunch of boys who would be “spiritually deep morally sound and academically endowed” enough to shape public opinion and raise standards anywhere they found themselves after graduation.

Sofekun said, the school has been restored to its glory since returning to the Anglican Missions in 2001, after been taken over by the government in 1978, through the efforts of Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS), Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board(LASMAB), and Parents Teachers Association(PTA).

“There had been within these years of the return of the school to the missions, a massive process of physical reconstruction, rehabilitation, renovation and restoration of ethical values.” He stated.