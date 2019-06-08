Closure of Daar Communication act of repression – PDP Govs

By Samuel Oyadongha and Ajibola Olusoji

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors has condemned the recent closure of DAAR Communications Limited, owners of AIT and RayPower by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission.

The Governors in a communique read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, described the suspension of the License of the AIT and Raypower FM as an act of repression against the Media which they insisted was a threat to the growth of democracy.

The governors enjoined the Federal Government and its agencies to ensure application of due process to deal with allegations if any, rather than the recourse to authoritarianism.

“This evening as we are here, we understand DAAR Communications has been closed down, and our position is that due process must be followed. If there are any allegations of infractions, then due process of the law must take place.

“When you shut down news outlets, harass and intimidate journalists, then you are threatening the growth of democracy. We condemn it and call on the Federal Government to do what is right. “

The PDP Governors who denied the allegation of diversion of local government funds challenged the Federal Government to name the states involved in the reprehensible conducts and the time the alleged act was committed.

The governors also condemned the alleged diversion of local government funds insisting that rather than doing so, they had always ensured subsidizing the funding of the councils in the state.

“We dealt with the alleged diversion of local government funds by state governments and we condemn it in very strong terms. We as governors of the PDP want to make it clear that no PDP Governor is involved in this allegation of local government funds diversion. In our case, the reverse is the case, it is the state governments that are supporting, subsidizing and funding the local government.

“So we call on the Federal Government and the agencies that are making this allegation to name the state government and possibly tell us the people involved in this alleged diversion,” they said.

The Governors declared that they were eager to pay the new minimum wage to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian workers even as they called on the President to forward a bill to the National Assembly to ensure a review of the revenue allocation formula in the country.