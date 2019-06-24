Claimant’s lawyer in Kwara gov certificate saga alleges threats to life

…They should leave my lawyer alone; come for me — Olasehinde

By Demola Akinyemi

Counsel to the new claimant in the alleged secondary school certificate scandal against Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Andrew Olawale, has alleged threat to his life by the Police, who have been pressuring him to opt out of the case.

Speaking at a briefing in Ilorin Olawale, flanked by his client, said last Monday after the last court proceeding, he was whisked to the Police headquarters from the court premises on trump up charges and was not allowed to go home until the following day.

He said: “When I asked the Police officers why they were detaining me, they said they were detaining me on orders from above and asked me to go and find out in the government house.

“Several pressures are being mounted on me to opt out of the case; some even say I am not a from Kwara, so I should be careful. But since my client insists I go ahead with the case, I don’t have an option.

“I have to let the whole world know my predicaments in the hands of people mostly unknown, through several calls and the Police, that my life is in danger and nothing must happen to me.”

The client

Olawale’s client, a member of All Progressives Congress, APC, from Okeero Local Government A of the state, Mr Abiodun Olasehinde, in his address, urged the Police to come for him and leave his lawyer alone.

He said he was interested in the case because as a stakeholder his governor must meet the required constitutional standard, so he went to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to cross-check his documents where he spotted the discrepancies and consequently joined the suit.

He said: “Even if my lawyer says he is no more interested, I will hire another lawyer and go ahead with the case. Even if the first claimant opts out, I will stand alone; that is me.”

Contacted, the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was not yet aware of the development, but encouraged the lawyer to feel free to come and lodge complaints in the office of the commissioner.