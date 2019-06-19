Chukwueze not distracted by transfer talk

NIGERIA international Samuel Chukwueze has insisted that he is not distracted by speculation linking him with an exit from Villarreal ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 20-year-old made the back pages after an impressive season for Villarreal in which he scored 8 goals in 38 appearances for the first team in all competitions.

Premier League pair Liverpool and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the former Golden Eaglets star.

Reacting to the transfer rumors, Chukwueze said, ‘’I just keep my head focused on my career. I don’t want any distraction from my football. Coverage in the media is good but my focus is on my football.

“I just want to keep on working hard and continue to improve. Me generating coverage in the media does not get into my head.