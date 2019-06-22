Chocolate City’s partnership with Warner Music was timely – M.I

By Rotimi Agbana

When Warner Music Group (WMG), announced it’s partnership with popular Nigerian record label, Chocolate City, many questioned the choice of Chocolate City because there was a widespread belief that there were more successful record labels in Nigeria who deserved it better.

In a chat with Showtime, former president of Chocolate City, Jude Abaga, popularly known by his stage name, M.I said the partnership was a timely event well deserving of the label.

“The deal was actually made possible by Audu Maikori while he was in the states. I think we can all agree it was about time. Chocolate City is 15-years old this year. For an African label to last this long is important for the industry; for potential investors in the industry to see music and artiste as viable. To have an African label scale up internationally it was a no brainer”, he said.

Speaking on his rap music sojourn so far, the ‘Action Film’ rapper noted that contrary to public belief, he has no plans to retire from making music.

“I believe I have come farther than I initially thought I could. This has also started a new fire to achieve more, grow more and share more. It’s great being part of what the music industry has evolved to today; new opportunities for all types of artiste and genres. I believe I will make music forever in different ways at different stages of my life. I might not be a single artiste in 20-years’ time, but I will be a part of music in some way.”

On why he made a song tasking Nigerian rap artistes to up their rap music game he said; “I did so to inspire the next generation of rappers not to allow a great expression like rap music die. Go online and check how many rappers have come out in the last year. Rap had a moment”, he said.