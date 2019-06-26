China boost future cultural ties with Nigeria through film

Desirous of promoting cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, and strengthening the cooperation in the film industry,The Cultural Counsellor of the China Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Lee Xuda, has expressed its satisfaction with Nigerian Films and looks forward for the two countries to strengthen relations and cooperate in film.

He made this known at the opening ceremony of the 2019 China Film Festival held in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to Xuda, China Film Industry has been developing very quickly and by the year 2020, China’s film industry will see further expansion, with revenue reaching about US$30 billion. By then, China will overtake North America in box office revenue and will become the largest film market in the world.”

‘’I believe Nollywood is very important for china in strengthening the cooperation in the film industry and the 2019 China Film Festival annual event will surely make its amazing contribution to the goal,’’ he added.

Also speaking at the event, The Chief Executive Officer of StarTimes, David Zhang expressed believe that the showcase of the best Chinese Movies will motivate deeper interactions between China and Nigeria, and definitely promote the cooperation in film and TV industry between the two countries.