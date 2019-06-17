Childrens’ Parliament Task FG, States On Equitable Education, Security

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo– Taraba State Childrens’ Parliament has urged government at all levels to devise measures that will bridge the wide gap between boys and girls enrolment in schools.

Speaker of the sate’s Childrens’ Parliament, Bryan Maitama, who spoke Sunday, after leading other children in a processing across Jalingo Metropolis to mark this year’s Day of The African Child, noted that the number of out of school children in the country, especially the girls is worrisome and needs to be addressed.

Speaking at the state Radio House, Maitama said, ” while we encourage the government to provide more learning facilities, it is important for them to also know that the gap between boys and girls enrolment in schools needs more attention.

“Most victims of children trafficking are girls and have no access to education.

“We want the government to see this as one of the challenges facing the girl child as well as their male counterparts.”

He also decried the trend of insecurity in some parts of the country, which he said has deprived some children, especially those at Internally Displaced Persons Camps their right to education.

The General Manager of Taraba State Broadcasting Service, TSBS, Theophilus Andeyaka who commend the Childrens’ Parliament for their advocacy, pledged that the radio house would introduce more programmes that would compel government and other stakeholders in the education sector to give more premium to the plights of children in the state.

He also appreciated the United Nations Childrens’ Fund, UNICEF, for their support and concern for the well being of children across the country.