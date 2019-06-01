To celebrate Children’s Day, leading information and communication technology (ICT) company, MTN Nigeria, gave the students of Ireti and Hope Nursery and Primary Schools, Ikoyi, Lagos, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, the students of the schools were surprised with a visit from popular Nigerian songstress, Chidinma Ekile and child comediene, Emmanuella as the company handed over two refurbished playgrounds to the school among other gifts such as school bags and essential school learning materials.

The celebrities, Chidinma and Emmanuella joined top executives of the company led by the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, to treat the children to a fun-filled day of gifts and memorable interaction. Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De presented the two newly refurbished playgrounds that will enable students of the schools to play and have fun, which will, in turn, aid their capacity to learn.

Rahul De, expressed his excitement at the company’s gift to the school saying: “Children are a constant reminder that we have to continue to do better, be better and improve all aspects of our lives. The drive and tenacity expressed by these children at such a young age are especially exciting, which is why we believe that access to facilities such as these playgrounds will be beneficial to the students, the schools and their communities as they will serve as avenues for the children to express their vivid imaginations.”

He further stated that “At MTN Nigeria, we believe in empowering the Nigerian child and equipping them for the future. This is why we are also donating learning materials to students in order to give them a better educational experience.”

Under its What Can We Do together initiative, executed through its social investment vehicle, MTN Foundation, the company has also donated school supplies and learning materials to more than 60 primary schools across Nigeria to brighten the lives of the children and make learning easier.

