Children’s Day: eTranzact gives technology hope to school of less priviledged pupils

By Juliet Umeh

Children all over the world are still in the euphoria of celebration as Children’s Day was marked couple of days ago.

For pupils of Dr Elias Model Primary and Nursery School, Isale Eko, Lagos, the memory may even last longer as pioneer e-payment provider in Nigeria, E-Tranzact, at the weekend, commemorated the day with the pupils with lots of goody bags as part of its Social Corporate Responsibility, CSR.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, eTranzact, Mr. Niyi Toluwalope said: “Our key reason of being here today is to celebrate and encourage the kids, because though they are in school today, they’re the future of this country.

“We are taking inventory of what they lack including good infrastructure, writing materials and all other things that will make them enjoy school. We will see the extent we can go in providing these things because we know that providing them is a way of contributing to the growth of the economy.”

Also speaking, the company’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji-Adele said the school was selected on the direction of the Lagos State Government.

“We got in touch with the Lagos State Government and asked for a school that we could empower as well as support the kids to have better education, and this school was recommended.

“We have also discovered on getting here that parents of a lot of pupils here, are not well to do. This gives us the confidence to carry out our CSR project here, knowing it will touch the lives of a lot of families.

“We believe that if we encourage these pupils, we may be creating Nigeria’s next generation talents and key innovators of the future” he added.

Reacting to the gesture, Manager of the school, Mrs. Nkem Okere, said eTranzact has lifted the spirit of the children. She said: “The children are so happy with the coming of eTranzact. They are also fascinated by the appearances of the tech company’s staff. Children learn by what they see and the memories last longer. They will now begin to realise that if they study well and work hard, they can also be and look like these role models today.

She added: “The children here are less privileged. They are children of people living under the bridges, hawkers and truck pushers; those are the people that make up the population of the school, so they really need support from NGOs and corporate organisations. I thank e-Tranzact for this gesture and would still expect they do more because we actually need more.”