Chelsea open way for Omeruo’s Leganes switch

Chelsea are ready to trade off defender Kenneth Omeruo in the summer, if clubs interested in signing the Super Eagles star can match up their asking price.

Omueruo signed for Chelsea in 2012, but has yet to kick a ball for the London club. He was key to Leganes campaign this season in the Spanish La Liga and has expressed his desire to remain there and enjoy club football.

The reliable Spanish sports daily Marca has reported that Chelsea have turned down a bid of four million euros from CD Leganes for the Super Eagles star because it did not meet their valuation.

The 25-year-old’s priority is to remain at CD Leganes after an outstanding season in which he played 31 games in all competitions.

Though Leganes want to sign Omeruo on a permanent deal, he is also on the radar of Spanish and German clubs. He previously enjoyed loan spells at ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa, and Alanyaspor.