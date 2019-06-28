Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Levante react to Nigeria’s win over Guinea

Premier League clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City as well as Spanish La Liga outfit, Levante observed the proceedings at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday and had gone on to hail the input of their Super Eagles stars in the victory.

Kenneth Omeruo’s late header off a corner kick from Moses Simon ultimately proved enough for Nigeria to break down the stubborn resistance of their Guinean opponents to secure a 1-0 victory and a passage to the AFCON round of 16, with a game to spare.

Leicester lauded the achievement of their midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who held sway in the middle of the park in the win, writing on its official twitter handle

“Wilf and the Super Eagles are through to the AFCON 2019 Round of 16”, the Foxes tweet read.

Chelsea also reserved special praise for the match-winner which came from their defender Kenneth Omeruo, tweeting, “Well played Omeruo.”

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi also played his part in the victory and the Gunners noted that he has now helped the Super Eagles to a second win in the tournament and wrote,

“2 wins from 2? at AFCON 2019. Well played, Iwobi”

Levante winger, Moses Simon who was the architect of the vital goal also had his dose of recognition from his Spanish club who wrote,

“Win for Simon Moses against Guinea in the Super Eagles Africa Cup”

Nigeria will round off group play when they entertain dark horses, Madagascar on Sunday starting from 5 pm.