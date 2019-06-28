Charles O’tudor hosts free brand master class

…As Timi Dakolo, Bukky Shaw, others shine

By Tolulope Oke

Renowned brand expert and principal consultant at ADSTRAT Branding Management Consortium, Charles O’Tudor, hosted the annual Charles O’Tudor Brand Master class on his 48th birthday recently in Lagos with enduring lessons for attendees.

The Master class featured a variety of influential personalities in Nigeria ranging from award-winning celebrities to CEOs of distinguished brands.

Themed Spiritual Branding, the master class was the third edition in the Charles O’Tudor Brand Master class series (#COBMC) and was held in Lekki, Lagos State. It was organized for young brands and budding thought leaders interested and associated with the areas of leadership, entrepreneurship and brand management at absolutely no cost.

The event activities included a praise and worship session conducted by The Charles O’Tudor Choir, the introductory session by Charles O’Tudor, a mini comedy session by MC Lively.

There were birthday wishes for O’Tudor, participants’ debate session, impactful sessions from keynote speakers and the panelists, which were all anchored by Bukky Shaw, Timi Dakolo and Charles O’Tudor. A whooping cash gift of $1000 was presented to the winner of the debate session, Temi Ajibewa.

Donated by the CEO/Vice President of Fine & Country West Africa, Udo Okonjo, the prize money was given towards the expansion of the winner’s Business Coaching brand.

Asked what this new concept of branding means, O’Tudor shared that all of us are spiritual brands because we’re created in God’s image. He defined Spiritual Branding as “the act of creating compelling brands based on the principles of true and honest practices.

Connecting and staying connected to the Supreme Being on all platforms and living out a life that’s pleasing to HIM through a well thought out and deliberate strategy”. He went on to add that “Same must uphold all the tenets of transparency, global standards and consistency “.

Speaking at the event, leadership and global business strategist – Olakunle Soriyan – enlightened the participants on the true meaning of spirituality and how it is separate from when one is being spiritual.

In his words, “Spirituality isn’t technical, it isn’t theological, it is the ease of your connection with your environment and community”.

Speaking in the same vein, keynote speaker, Udo Okonjo revealed in her session – tagged the Nine Standard Principles to be Stand-Out Entrepreneur – that some of the biggest breakthroughs she has experienced have been from her place of spirituality.

A power packed panel featured speakers including Lead Strategist at Alpha Reach & Nigerian Thought Leader; JJ Omojuwa; CEO of Bubez Foods, Ijeoma Ndukwe; Film maker and former MD/CEO of Aquila Asset Management Limited, Joseph Edgar; certified Personal Nutritionist and Weight Loss Expert Barr. Adedamola Ladejobi popularly known as AskDamz; as well as Singer and former Idol West Africa winner, Timi Dakolo. The panel which was moderated by award-winning actress; Chioma Akpotha, saw the panelists all sharing insights on what spiritual branding meant to them.

The Charles O’Tudor Brand Master class is a platform where exceptional individuals with a burning quest for Transformational Leadership can connect, unlearn, learn and relearn. Held for the first time on his birthday on June 20 2017, the free master class which hosted 400 entrepreneurs at inception has transformed to over 2,000 personal and corporate brands due to increase in demand.

Participants at the 2019 master class testified that Spiritual Branding has groomed their brands in the concepts of cleanliness, wellness, connection (spirit, soul and body), creativity, empowerment, integrity, trust and consistency.