CFAO Motors re-introduces Suzuki Vehicles

By Theodore Opara

DETERMINED to offer its customers a wide range of affordable quality cars, frontline auto distributor, CFAO Motors, has kick-started the distribution of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria.

Managing Director of CFAO Motors/CFAO Country Delegate, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, stated that his company took over the Suzuki car franchise to complement the range of models it distributes and to satisfy the needs of car enthusiasts in search of trendy pocket-friendly vehicles.

He said: “It gives us great pleasure to introduce the Suzuki brand of vehicles to the Nigerian market, distributed by CFAO Motors Nigeria and also by the CFAO Group in 25 other African countries. Our partner, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan is renowned for the production of top quality and reliable vehicles which are widely trusted for durability and competitive prices”.

The Suzuki models available in Nigeria include the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz and Ertiga. The Off Road Vehicles/Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are Jimny®, Vitara®. All vehicles come with a three year or 100,000 km warranty. The managing director added: “Now, our customers can own a brand new vehicle for just N3.6 million!”

As is traditional with CFAO, the company has already trained its engineers and technicians on technicalities of the Suzuki brand in a bid to offer prompt after-sales services in terms of maintenance, repairs and genuine spare parts. CFAO has one of the best automobile network spread in Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt while Suzuki is a Japanese brand. Other brands distributed by the CFAO Automotive and Equipment division in Nigeria include: Mitsubishi Motors (through joint venture Massilia Motors), Fuso, JCB, King Long.

CFAO has a pedigree in the Nigeria auto industry and manufacturing. It is a key player in specialized distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution, and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology and energy solutions. It has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent.

The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people. On March 31, 2018, CFAO had consolidated revenue of €4,206 million. CFAO is a subsidiary of the TTC Group (Japan).

It should be recalled that the Suzuki brand was few years ago marketed by C&I Leasing which could not offer the required support to customers. Despite the poor backup, some units of the Suzuki models are still on Nigeria roads, an indication of the brand’s durability and ruggedness.