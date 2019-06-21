Centurion Law Group, Africa Now Foundation upbeat about 2019 World Refugee Day

Impacts Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria through initiative

Cross Rivers: Centurion Law Group and Africa Now Foundation, ANF, a charity-based humanitarian organization is optimistic the 2019 World Refugee Day under the theme: “Take a step with refugees,” will create impact, inspire confidence and encourage more global support for Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

Centurion Law Group joined the Cross Rivers State Emergency Agency (CRSEMA), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) on June 20, 2019 to mark this year’s event at the Adagom and Okendo refugee settlement, Ogoja, Cross Rivers State to celebrate with the Cameroonian Refugees.

The World Refugee Day (WRD) is celebrated on June 20 every year, to “commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees,” and to as well encourage “the public to show support for families forced to flee their country. Today, over 25 million people worldwide are living outside their countries to escape violence.”

Centurion Law Group believes that the 2019 WRD will inspire government agencies, partners, stakeholders and other organizations supporting the Cameroon refugee situation in Nigeria, to take a bigger step in providing further assistance to the 36,000 Cameroonian refugees in the country.

“The participation of Centurion Law Group and ANF in this year’s WRD in Cross Rivers State will also afford us the opportunity to think more of what we can do for the Cameroonian refugees and to specially appreciate UNHCR, NCRM, CRSEMA, the host communities and government of Nigeria for their support to Cameroonian refugees,” says, NJ Ayuk, the founder of the African Now Foundation and Chairman of Centurion Law Group.

“We are committed to doing more as a foundation, because the refugees deserve all the love and support, we can show to them to mitigate their daily ordeals.

ANF shares the view of UNHCR that the 2019 “WRD is an opportunity to raise awareness on the African Union’s (AU) campaign titled “Year for refugees, returnees, internally displaced persons: Towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa”.

ANF is also upbeat the WRD will help to strengthen the call on governments in West/Central Africa to do everything to end hostilities in the Southern Cameroon, so Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria can return home.

The Africa Now Foundation is a humanitarian organization committed to “six corporal works of mercy, feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, clothe the naked, visit the sick and imprisoned, bury the dead and give alms to the poor.”

The foundation has further expressed the commitment to visit all refugee camps that are sheltering Cameroonians all over West/Central Africa so we can avail to them little we have.”