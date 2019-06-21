Centurion Law Group acquires German Energy Group

Centurion Law Group (“Centurion”) continues its expansion by acquiring Africa Counsel GMBH, an Africa focus energy firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures for German companies in the Energy sector.

“Acquiring Africa Counsel complements our Energy activities in Europe and sets us on a path of doing great deals for clients expanding into the African energy space,” says NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group.

“Africa Counsel’s core team of skilled specialists is supported by a wide network of independent subject-matter experts, whom we believe will help in safeguarding the investments of many German companies in Africa”.

Centurion recently announce It will be pursuing a public listing this year with a leading Europe’s leading stock exchange.