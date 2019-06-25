CCT halts planed arraignment of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has halted the arraignment of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi for non compliance of its rules, Ibraheem Alhassan, Press and Public Relations officer of the CCT, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “the CCT returned the Federal Ministry of Justice application to commence trial against a Senator named Peter Nwaoboshi for substantial non compliance with the Tribunal’s Practice Direction 2017.

“We were compelled to issue this release because over the weekend, some national dailies in their content reported that: Sanetor Nwaoboshi was before CCT ready to be arraigned, this was before the registry of CCT studying the application before taken a decision.

“But suddenly, it got leaked out by an imposter, purportedly to be believed it was from Tribunal.”

The letter conveying the request to Federal Ministry of Justice, with a caption “Re: CCT /ABJ/02/19 FRN V Senator Peter Nwaoboshi”, dated 20th June, 2019, attentioned to S. M. Labaran, reads: “Please recall that you filed an application to commence trial in the above named suit on the 17th of June, 2019.

“I am however directed by the Hon. Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal to return the application filed due to the following:-

“Noncompliance with paragraph 3 (2) (i) (iii) and (iv) of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Practice Direction 2017 in that:-

No name of witness(s) is listed on the application; the CCB staff so stated without given a name and address is vague.

Since accounts are involved, a Sterling Bank Official ought to be listed as witness with attached statement of witness(s).

”We crave the indulgence of media operatives not to use any matter before Tribunal from anybody outside it, in order avoid this kind of mishaps of our procedures. (NAN)