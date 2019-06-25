Breaking News
Translate

CBN Snr Tennis: Top seed Emmanuel dismisses Tortola is straight sets

On 1:30 amIn News, Sportsby Comments

Defending Champion of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis championship and tournament top seed, Sylvester Emmanuel lived up to expectations in the opening round matches of the on-going 41ST edition of the championship when he defeated Isiaka Tortola in two straight sets, 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the second round where he will face the winner between Eze Tochukwu and Okwuchukwu Michael.

But it was a tough one for tournament seed  2 and last year’s runners-up, Imeh Joseph who had to play the game of his life before overcoming unseeded Ikakah Emmanuel.l who stretched him beyond limits.

Having lost the first set 3-6, Imeh bounced back in the second set by winning it 6-2 before rounding it up in the third set that ended 6-3 in his favour.

Imeh will ttoday engage Henry John in the second round

John Henry beat Jubrin Hassan 6-1, 6-2 while Mohammed Musa outstroked Idris  Aliyu 6-1, 6-0.

In the women category, Moses Favour Blessing beat Omolayo Blessing 6-3, 6-4 while Aanu Aiyegbusi  dismissed Joy Sunday by handing two straight sets 6-0, 6-0 even as Blessing Anuna ran home with a 2-0 victory over  Amara Nwokolo.whom she decisioned 6-2,  6-2 to move advance.

Onebamhun Patience defeated Stella Udokwelu 6-3, 6-2 while Omolayo Osewa  picked her second round ticket by beating  Fola Ogunsholai 6-1, 6-0. Also in the second round is Mohammed  Jumai who stopped Jesutoyosi Adewusi 6-4, 6-3.

The game between  Aare Bunmi and Ngozi- Dirisu ended 6-7 on 4, 6-2, 6-3 in favour of Aare  Bunmi.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.