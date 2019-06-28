Caring for minor burns

By Sola Ogundipe

Minor burns could be painful, but often can be treated at home before seeking medical advice. Proper care helps burns heal faster while reducing the risk of infection.

Soak the burned skin in cool water for five minutes to help limit swelling.

Cover the burned area with antibiotic ointment or aloe vera and wrap a dry gauze bandage loosely around the burn area for protection from air and infection.

If needed, take paracetamol tablets to relieve pain. Do not apply butter, oil, lotions or creams (especially if they contain fragrance). Apply only a petroleum-based ointment two to three times per day.

Seek medical help if you see signs of infection, like increased pain, redness, swelling, fever, or oozing and if the pain gets worse and if the hands, feet, face, or genitals are burned.

For deeper burns, cool the burn, immerse in cool water for 10 or 15 minutes. Don’t apply ice! Also don’t break blisters or apply ointments which can cause infection.

Cover loosely with sterile, nonstick bandage and secure in place with gauze or tape.

Lay flat and elevate feet about 12 inches also elevate burn area above heart level, if possible.

Cover the person with coat or blanket and burns with sterile, nonstick bandage or, for large areas, a sheet or other material that that won’t leave lint in wound.