Canadian Varsity confers ex-Minister Adesina with doctorate degree

By Olayinka Ajayi

The University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada has concluded plans to confer an honorary doctorate of science degree on Nigeria’s former Minister of agriculture Mr. Akinwumi Adesina.

In a statement by the African Development Bank, AFDB, Mr Adesina who is currently the President of the African Development Bank would be honoured at Alberta’s convocation slated for June 4 in Edmonton in Canada.

Adesina is a renowned leader who dedicated his life to lifting millions of people out of poverty. For more than 30 years, he has implemented policies to increase investment in agriculture and give millions of farmers’ access to financing and credit, improved seeds, and fertilizers.

Since assuming office in 2015 as President of the African Development Bank—the premier development finance institution in Africa— Adesina has made a significant impact.

VANGUARD