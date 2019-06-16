CAN election: l won’t betray your trust if elected President- Aspirant

Barely 24 hours to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) elections, Rev. Caleb Solomon-Ahima has assured Christians of his commitment not to betray their trust if elected president of the religious body.

Solomon-Ahima, who is the President, Fellowship of Christian Churches in Nigeria (TEKAN), on Sunday gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

The TEKAN president is challenging the incumbent CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, in an election scheduled for June 18 at the Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

He described leadership as a “trust of the people” to be jealously guarded and kept for the benefit of the people.

“l am going into this contest with the sole purpose to rescue CAN and serve our Christian brethren by not only uniting them but lifting their spiritual lives to give their best towards the building of our Nation.

“When the church is united and in harmony with other faith for peaceful co-existence, then we can build a very strong Nigeria and give hope to the young ones.

“Nigeria is God’s Project, so we as Nigerians must believe in ourselves and God, our creator, for the desired growth and development as we work together as a team.

“We should know that even posterity will judge all our actions just as God will judge us all. So, we should fear Him in all we do, not to fail Him and His people,” he said.

Solomon-Ahima pledged to carry all Christians along in his administration if given the chance and urged the delegates to vote with their conscience in accordance with the will of God. (NAN)