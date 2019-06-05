Call for Resignation: Oshiomhole has done well — Sen Ibrahim

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Labour and Employment, Senator Abu Ibrahim, APC, Katsina South has described the call by the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, for the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to resign over alleged incompetence as unnecessary.

At a briefing in Abuja, Senator Ibrahim who noted that Oshiomhole had done well for the party and that had the qualification and experience to lead the party, said that as a human being, he was not saint.

Senator Ibrahim said, “The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has done well, he must allow democracy to take place, he had the qualification to lead the part and if there are issues like not calling for meetings, the party can sit down with him, talk, know what is wrong and as well solve the problems.”

Also ahead of the implementation of the signed 2019 Appropriation Bill into law, Senator Ibrahim urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to put in place a budget implementation committee, saying such committee when constituted, would help monitor execution of projects under the 2019 fiscal year.

According to him, the committee at the end of the day, would ensure that ministers and heads of Departments and Agencies, implement fully or to a very reasonable percentage, the approved budget.

Senator Ibrahim explained that regular monitoring of project execution by ministers had become very imperative as that would help check lapses that might occur after the release of funds as witnessed during past governments.