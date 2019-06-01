Buhari’s reelection not a surprise – Baro

By Festus Ahon

FORMER House of Representatives aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, to Okpe /Sapele/Uvwie Federal constituency Chief Henry Menabowanre Baro has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection was not a surprise going by his developmental strides in his first tenure in office.

Baro, in a statement felicitated with Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for their successful swearing in and prayed God to grant the President all that he needs to transform the country progressively.

He maintained that second term would enable Buhari to consolidate on his developmental strides in the health sector, education sector, infrastructures, human capital development amongst others.

The statement stressed the need for the 9th National Assembly to vote massively for Senator Ovie Omo- Agege as Deputy Senate President and thanked the people of Delta Central and the state at large for their overwhelming support for voting massively for Omo-Agege.

Baro also sued for more support for Omo -Agege as Deputy Senate President and Buhari new administration to enable him finish strong.