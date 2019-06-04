Buhari’s victory: Group commends Onunkwo’s effort in the last election

By Chris Onuoha

A pressure group, South East Peace Agitators, Monday commended the efforts and sacrifices made by G-23 group during the last general election.

The group also said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s increased votes in the South East in the last election was as a result of tremendous effort put up by G-23 group

Disclosing this in a statement, the National Chairman of the group, Hon. Chike Nwankwo, commended the massive effort of the Convener of G-23 for President Buhari, and the State Coordinator, GOGAN Anambra, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo alongside others in re-branding Mr. President.

“President Buhari started hundred of projects in his first tenure and completed a lot of them. South-East did not understand that President Buhari meant well for our region till Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo started various media campaigns, rallies, conference to educate and enlighten Igbos on various projects President Buhari has embarked on to favour our region. The president’s projects and policies was projected in the region by Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo,” Nwankwo said.

However, the group in a magnanimous gesture has decided to withdraw it’s support to IPOB as advised by the group’s grand patron, High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo. “We humbly call on all Igbos world wide to support the good governance of President Muhammadu Buhari and his next level agenda,” Nwankwo added.

Meanwhile, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo has been a foundation member of the APC from AC to ACN till now. He has been the major financier of APC in Anambra State and was also the reason why members of Ohaneze Youth Council re-pitched their support and endorsement for Buhari during the recently held presidential election.