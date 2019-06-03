Buhari’s achievement in 4 years proliferation of Poverty – Prof. Nwangwu

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The presidential candidate of We The People of Nigeria party in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Peter Nwagwu, has said that what President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration offered the country in the past four years is proliferation of poverty amongst Nigerians.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, Prof. Nwagwu said it was not surprising that Nigeria was the capital of world poverty because, according to him, government did not do anything to improve the well being of its people.

He said the level of abject poverty in the country fits the agenda of government because it makes Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots to collect money and rice to vote for unscrupulous candidates during elections.

According to him, “ Some Nigerians sold their votes for as little as N500 in the 2019 general elections,’’ he alleges.

He said although it is difficult to stop a desperate and poor, hungry man from selling his votes, he, however, was ready to provide an alternative way to clean up the system.

“ That is why we formed this party to set a new standard to clean up Nigerians and adopt a responsible Political process that will be driven by selfless service to grassroots,’’ Nwangwu said.

The chairman said nearly 98 per cent of Nigerians in and outside the Country are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in Nigeria following what he described as the “dysfunctional system and infrastructure, as well as erratic power supply, insecurity , corruption, high rate of unemployment, lawlessness, destruction and national morale.

H said, “ There is nothing wrong with the geographical space called Nigeria, but the Country is just a victim of years of bad leadership.”

He said the consequence of the current trend of bad leadership has produced what he said is a generation of Nigerian Grassroots who have accepted corruption , lawlessness and bad behaviour as part of national culture.

Nwangwu said as an alternative to all Political parties that have failed Nigerians, that his party has mounted a project to offer Nigerians a platform to unite and take their Country back to them.

He said “Unlike these political parties, we are focused and have a solid foundation that will carry our work eminently permanent,’’ he said.