Buhari sends Nigeria delegation to support Muhammad-Bande for UNGA President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a Federal Government delegation to support Nigeria’s candidate, vying for the President of United Nations General Assembly, UNGA Prof. Tijjani Muhammad- Bande

The UNGA election is scheduled to hold tomorrow, June 4, 2019 in New York, United States of America.

Prof. Bande, who is the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, will become the second Nigerian to be elected President of UNGA after Maj. Gen. Joseph Nanven Garba (rtd), who held the position between 1989 and 1990.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb, Mustapha Sulaiman, is leading the delegation which includes, the Director- General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

President Buhari is confident that Nigeria’s Presidency of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly will provide a unique opportunity for Nigeria to lead the global call to tackle the political, social, economic and environmental challenges facing the world.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, quoted Buhari as saying, “Nigeria looks forward to working with UN member states to promote international peace and security, prevent conflict, strengthen global action to tackle climate change, ensure inclusion, human rights, and empowerment of youth and women.

“Nigeria hopes to build on progress made under Ecuador’s Presidency of the 73rd Assembly led by María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, and further promote key themes that President Buhari has championed on the global stage since 2015, which include climate change, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and establishing functional anti-corruption mechanisms to assist countries like Nigeria recover and repatriate stolen funds.”