Buhari, Senate President meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Lawan arrived the forecourt of the State House around 3.25pm.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected to the ministerial list expected to be submitted to the National Assembly when the lawmakers resume sitting from July 2.

Already a government source has hinted that the recess embarked upon by the National Assembly coupled with the non composition of the principal officers by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC were contributing factors to the delay.

