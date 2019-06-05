Buhari, Saraki condole with ThisDay MD over wife’s death

By Henry Umoru & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello has lost his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan, at the age of 50.

She died June 4, 04 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

A statement by her husband, Bello, said “With deep pains yet thanksgiving to God, this is to formally announce the eternal transition of my friend, companion, critic, lover and wife of 23 years, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), who died late morning of June 4, 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer.

”A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Born August 04 1969, Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with Mr. Bello’s family and ThisDay Newspapers.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday said he joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, whose motherly love and kindness will be sorely missed by the family.

He urged family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Helen’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.

On his part, the Senate President in a statement his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described the untimely passage of Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello as a very painful loss.

He said: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband. Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”

The Senate President who condoled with Bello, his immediate family, the ThisDay Group and the Nigerian media over the irreparable loss, urged Eni B to take solace in the fact that God has a reason for everything, this unexplainable circumstance notwithstanding.

“God gives and God takes. We cannot query God,” he stated.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.