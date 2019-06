By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He arrived at the State House around 4.10pm

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, it is expected that the Apapa traffic gridlock will form part of the discussion.