By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the President of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali

The meeting started around 1.05pm at the President’s office after the President held a similar meeting with the Liberian President, George Weah.

Weah was in Abuja for the June 12 2019 Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration.