Buhari nominates Dalung, 10 others as FG’s delegation to 2019 AFCON

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung as a member of an 11- man delegation to Egypt to support and cheer the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, President Buhari nominated the former Sports Minister as a representative of the Presidency.

The delegation will be led by the Senate President, Senator Lawan Ahmed.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha , the Executive governors of Lagos and Delta states, His Excellencies Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa are also on the list.

Other delegates on the Federal Government entourage include the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Engr Habu Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo who is one of the Super Eagles’ sponsors, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mr Olusade Adesola and the Director facilities Arc. Muhammad Gambo.

The delegation is expected to visit the players in camp and watch some of their matches to inspire and motivate the players and coaching crew to achieve optimum performance.

The delegation’s visit is also aimed at strengthening diplomatic and bilateral relations between Nigeria and the host nation Egypt as well as other participating countries.

The Super Eagles who are due to play Madagascar in Group B on Sunday have already qualified for the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Burundi 1-0 and Guinea 1-0.

The delegation will depart for Egypt on July 6, 2019 ahead of Super Eagles’ knockout game on July 7.