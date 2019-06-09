Buhari must break covenant impeding Nigeria’s breakthrough — Cleric

The Presiding Pastor, Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Lagos, Prophet Josiah Onuoha, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek urgent ways to break an old covenant, which he said has been the cause of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic problems. He speaks on the implications of the covenant and more in this interview. Excerpts:

President Buhari has been accused of under-performance. What’s your view?

The overwhelming problems of Nigeria is not about Muhammadu Buhari. It is not physical or human, but spiritual. I have said it before that God told me that Nigeria is suffering from effects of violation of a covenant that was established at our independence by three Nigeria’s pioneer leaders; one from each of the major ethnic tribes: Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba. They established the pact over a bottle of wine and agreed to remain as one nation. But along the line, one of them violated the agreement and they did nothing about it, probably because they did not know the grave spiritual implications of violation. The covenant was done in a unanimous, peaceful, brotherly manner. That covenant affected the entire nation because the three men carried out the action on behalf of the entire citizenry. That is the main cause of Nigeria’s perennial setbacks and sluggishness. The Lord also told me that some of our current elders are aware of that covenant, which He said was done in good fate at the time. So, administration after administration, life has continued to appear worse. The Lord revealed that unless the leaders of the three major ethnic groups agree to break that covenant, no matter how beautiful the ideas and plans that successive Nigerian presidents have, within months after they assume office they would become overwhelmed by what they cannot decipher and they would never achieve much goals.

So Nigerians shouldn’t expect much from Buhari’s second term?

I told you that the problem of Nigeria is more spiritual than physical. A building cannot be firm if the foundation is bad. That is why the scripture says in Psalm 11:3 “When the foundation falls apart, there is nothing a good man can do.” Let me tell you, no Nigerian President has ever assumed office with the intention to destroy the country, under-perform or be accused of not being in charge of government. They usually assume office with determination, sparkling with beautiful ideas and work plans most times. Nigerian leaders will continue to lack the requisite grace to offer the much-desired optimal, people-oriented governance until the age-long covenant I told you about is broken. But Nigeria’s breakthrough is not far off, if our leaders would do the right thing. It is like removing a cobweb or veil from the eyes or face so you can see. Nigeria is veiled by a spiritual cobweb occasioned by violation of the age-long covenant.

What is the way forward?

Our leaders must declare a special National Prayer Day; where representatives—priests and leaders from Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, the three major ethnic groups that established the covenant— shall, under agreement, break the covenant, through mutual proclamation. Outside that, the Lord said another way out is to allow a citizen from any of the minority ethnic groups to lead the country; that that is the only way that this nation can experience some measure of peace, progress and prosperity, even though that option cannot be a lasting solution.

But Nigeria is not a mono-religious nation?

The Lord did not say that Christians or Muslims should pray, but Nigerians! There are religious, political and traditional leaders in this country. Prayer is all about declaration of words. The message went thus: ‘Let Nigerians pray fervently! Let Nigerians pray! Let your people turn to me and pray for mercy. A lot of innocent blood has been shed carelessly and they are crying for vengeance, which will cause more havoc in the country when I answer. They must purge the innocent blood that has been wasted and their souls appeased. Let Nigerians pray against looming famine in the manner that befell Egypt, so evil will not overwhelm the nation and nobody would be spared.’