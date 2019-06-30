Buhari mourns NGE Deputy President, Umar Wada

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over death of the Deputy President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, and immediate past Managing Director of Kano State Broadcasting Corporation, Malam Umar Sa’id Tudun Wada.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President described late Tudun Wada as a gentleman and thoroughbred professional who lived up to the standard of professionalism.

President Buhari said, “Journalism is service to humanity because it serves as a watchdog of society by holding leaders accountable for their actions. I am proud that the late Tudun Wada played his role very well, with an unblemished career.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my sincere condolences to the Guild of Editors, Kano State Government and family of Tudun Wada. May Allah grant them fortitude to bear the loss, and reward the deceased with aljanna.’’