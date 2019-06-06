Buhari, Lawam, Goje meet at Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan and Senator Danjuma Goje at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected to the leadership of the 9th Senate expected to be inaugurated on 11th June.

Senator Lawan is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the position of Senate President while Goje who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation is said to one of aspirants interested in the position.

Also with the President is the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and it is not clear whether he is part of the meeting.

Recall that the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu had met with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors on Monday and the meeting was not made public.

Details later