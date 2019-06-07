Buhari, govs, security chiefs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with immediate past and present state governors as well as security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started around 11am, is expected to center primarily on security situation in the country.

State governors at the meeting are Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta – Ifeanyi and that of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Yahya Bello, Kogi, Mai Malabuni, Yobe, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu, Inuwa Yahya, Gombe, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and that of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

Also at the meeting are Jigawa governor, Abdullahi Badaru, Kano – Abdullahi Gamduje, Anambra – Willy Obiano, Bauchi – Bala Mohammed, Niger – Sani Bello, Kaduna – Nasir el-Rufai, Plateau – Simon Lalong,

Others are Nasarawa – Abdullahi Sule , Ondo – Rotimi Akeredolu, Osun – Gboyega Oyetola, Rivers – Nyesom Wike, Oyo – Seyi Makinde, Zamfara – Bello Mutawale, Edo – Godwin Obaseki, Akwa Ibom – Udom Emmanuel, Bayelsa – Sarieke Dickson and Deputy Governor of Benue State.

Former governor at the meeting included Zamfara -Abdulaziz Yari.

