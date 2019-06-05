Buhari condoles with This Day MD over loss of wife

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Managing Director of This Day, Mr Eniola Bello, over the passing of his wife, Helen Eniola-Bello on Tuesday.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday said he joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, whose motherly love and kindness will be sorely missed by the family.

He urged family and loved ones to find solace in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Helen’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.

Also commiserating with Bello Dele Momodu said on his tweeter handle: ”I have just received the sad news of the death of HELEN ENIOLA-BELLO, wife of my dear friend ENIOLA BELLO, Managing Director of Thisday newspapers and famous columnist, in England… May her soul rest in peace and may God console the family…”