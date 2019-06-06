Buhari commiserate with Pope Francis, Catholic Bishops over passage of Bishop Aje

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, President and members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and the entire Catholic community in the country, on the passage of the Bishop Emeritus of Sokoto, Most Rev Kevin Joseph Aje.

The Bishop Emeritus, aged 85, served as a priest for almost 50 years, retiring at Sokoto in 2011.

President Buhari recalled his steadfast advocacy of cordiality between Christians and Muslims in the country, and how he was a peacemaker and bridge builder, stressing that this would resonate whenever the departed cleric comes to mind.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, recommended the sterling virtues of Most Rev Aje to younger priests and preachers, and to all Nigerians at large.

He described the Bishop Emeritus as a “great spiritual father,” who has left his footprints on the sands of time.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the Bishop Emeritus