Buhari back from OIC Summit in Saudi Arabia

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia where he went to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, in Makkah.

Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday to attend the 14th session of the Summit of OIC, which held on Friday, May 31 and was hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The summit convened under the theme, “Makkah al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future,” was attended by Heads of State and Governments of member states.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu earlier explained that the summit was aimed at developing a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5:30 pm.

Buhari at the conference addressed the forum on the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges, especially terrorism and extremism.

He passed a vote of confidence on the intervention programmes of the various institutions under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the impact they are making on Nigeria and other African countries.

Buhari, who read the collective statement of African countries at the summit commended the robust interventions of the Islamic Development Bank, IDB, in key sectors such as agriculture, trade and investment.

The statement read in part: “The robust interventions of the various OIC Institutions and principally the Islamic Development Bank Group, have been effective in such key sectors, as trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security, science, technology and innovation, poverty alleviation as well as women and youth empowerment.”

In the specific case of Nigeria, the President acknowledged the support of OIC member states in countering the menace of terrorism and armed criminality in West Africa, the Lake Chad area and the Sahel countries.