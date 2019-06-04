Budget: DPR staff salary to cost Nigeria N38bn in 2019

PPPRA N7.8bn, oil workers N65.9bn

Works, Power ministry to spend N89.5m on generators

Nigeria will spend N38.061 billion to pay the salaries, wages and allowances of staff of the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, in 2019, while N65.858 billion would be expended on the total emoluments of workers in parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to data obtained from the 2019 Budget recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, salaries and other emoluments of DPR staff is more than the combined salaries and emoluments of staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Petroleum Training Institute, PTI; Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA and the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA.

Particularly, the document published by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, showed that staff of the ministry and the three parastatals are to receive N27.797 billion, representing 42.21 per cent of the total amount paid to staff under the entire ministry.

On the other hand, the salary and emoluments of staff of DPR accounted for 57.8 per cent of total personnel cost of staff under the ministry.

Director of the DPR, Mr. Mordecai Ladan, had last year, told the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Upstream that the DPR had 1,100 in its offices spread across 28 states of the Federation including Abuja.

Further analysis of the 2019 Appropriation Act showed that DPR staff would earn about five times the emoluments of staff of the Ministry of Finance who are to earn N7.44 billion; about three times the salary and emoluments of staff in the ministry and parastatals under the Ministry of Communication are to receive N12.317 billion.

In addition, DPR staff are to earn twice the emolument of workers in the Ministry, parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with over 100 agencies and parastatals are to spend N42.7 billion on personnel cost, about N4 billion above the amount to be earned by staff of the DPR.

Furthermore, staff of the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, are to receive N13.046 billion, representing 19.81 per cent of the total emoluments to be paid to workers under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; while workers of the PPPRA, the NNRA and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Headquarters are to receive N7.787 billion, N6.255 billion and N709.48 million, representing 11.8 per cent, 9.49 per cent and 1.08 per cent respectively of the total emoluments to be paid in the ministry.

FMPWH budgets N89.5m on generators

Meanwhile, hope that the country’s epileptic power situation would be addressed appears to be a mirage, as data from the 2019 budget showed that the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing is to spend a total sum of N89.523 million on purchase and fuelling of power generating set in the 2019 fiscal year.

The breakdown of the figures contained in the 2109 appropriation showed that while N46.305 million would be spent on purchase of power generating set, maintenance of plants and generators is to gulp N26.925 million and N16.292 million is to be spent on fuelling of the power generating plants.

Also captured in the budget for the Ministry was a whooping allocation of N1, 112,066,763 for the construction and provision for hospital and health centres.