Breaking: Worry for Omo-Agege as Ekweremadu joins race for Dep. Senate President

By Anthony Ogbonna

Senator-elect, Chukwuka Utazi, has nominated the former Deputy Senate President in the 8th Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the current 9th Senate.

Senator-elect Rose Oko (Cross River North) seconded the motion for Ekweremadu’s nomination.

By this, Senator Ekweremadu has joined the race with Senator-elect for Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Senator-elect for Katsina North, Ahmed Baba Kaita had nominated Omo-Agege while Senator-elect, Niger North, Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi seconded it.