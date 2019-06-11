BREAKING: Very tight security as Ndume, Okorocha arrive NASS

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of today’s inauguration of the 9th National Assembly and election of Presiding Officers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives, there is very tight Security in and around the National Assembly.

The gates are manned by armed members of the Department of State Security, DSS, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, the Police, just as the only entrance to the venue is the gate of the Secretary to the government of the Federation, SGF and that of Presidential Villa.

The Security agents are everywhere in the National Assembly and those at the entrance of the Chamber are well over twenty.

Meanwhile, the former Senate Leader and a strong contender for the position of Senate President for the 9th Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has arrived the premises.

Ndume who is dressed in his usual white Babaringa, arrived at 7.20 am and went straight to the Mosque under the chamber to pray.

Also immediate past governor of Imo State and governor elect for Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has also arrived and went straight to the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Mohammed Sani Omolori.

Okorocha arrived the Senate Lobby at 7.40am

Also the former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, South who us aspiring for the position of Deputy Senate President has arrived the Lobby. He arrived 7.45am.

