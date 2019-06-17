Breaking: Taraba Govt imposes 14hrs curfew on Jalingo

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba state government has imposed a fourteen hour curfew on Jalingo, the state capital following renewed attacks on some communities in Kona and ATC.

A statement late Monday night by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu said the curfew will remain in force till further notice.

The curfew was imposed less than three hours the state government refuted reports on speculations that it had imposed curfew on Jalingo.

The statement in part reads, “In view of fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo today, Monday June 17, 2019, the Taraba State government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4pm to 6am daily. It remains in force until further notice.

“Security agencies in the state have been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities.”

However, there were earlier reports late Monday night of attacks on Janibanibu community, where houses were said to have being raised.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of the police command, DSP David Misal told Vanguard that he was yet to get full details of the said attack.

Armed men are currently setting houses on fire in Janibanibu village, Kona ward of Jalingo local government area of Taraba state.

Resident, on Monday said many people were leaving Janibanibu village in Kona ward of Jalingo local government following the setting of houses ablaze

“We are under siege as I speak to you. Herdsmen are shooting sporadically and burning houses,”

“We have left the village. Although soldiers have started arriving but these men look very determined.”