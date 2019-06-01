Breaking News
Breaking: Serena Williams knocked out of French Open third round by Sofia Kenin

Serena Williams’s bid to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title was thwarted again on Saturday when she was knocked out of the French Open 6-2, 7-5 by compatriot Sofia Kenin in the third round.

Serena Williams of the US reacts during her women’s singles third round match against Sofia Kenin of the US, on day seven of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

It was 37-year-old Serena’s earliest exit at the Slams since a third round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014.

Kenin, the 20-year-old world number 35, will face eighth seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams was attempting to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.

VANGUARD


