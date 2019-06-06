Breaking: Senator Goje endorses Lawan for senate President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – SENATOR Danjuma Goje has withdrawn from Senate Presidency election expected to hold on June 11 and endorsed the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan for the position.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state disclosed this after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa Abuja.

Governor el-Rufai was in company of Senators Lawan, Goje and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang,while briefing State House Correspondents.

Details later