Breaking: PDP raises cost of governorship forms to N20 million

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has pegged the cost of its nomination forms at N20 million.

The form which sold for five million naira during the 2019 general election will now cost more given what the party described as the rising cost of printing and logistics.

The decision was taken at the 86th emergency National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the PDP which held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Thursday.

Details later…